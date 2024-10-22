Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.