Banana Gun Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.98 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $55.15 or 0.00082171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $189.98 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,649 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,808.28248147 with 3,444,649.44573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 55.18184581 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $33,402,737.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

