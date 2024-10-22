Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,791,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 539.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of C opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

