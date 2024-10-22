Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,191,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALG opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

