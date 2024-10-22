Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,470 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,470 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

