Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,376. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

