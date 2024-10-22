Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 473,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

