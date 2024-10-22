304,834 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 304,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,298,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage Stock Up 0.6 %

LINE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. 101,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,252. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

