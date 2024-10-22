Vicus Capital Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

