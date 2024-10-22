Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 2,798,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,076,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

