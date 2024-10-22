Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,590,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,057,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 579,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

