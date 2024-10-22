HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $864.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

