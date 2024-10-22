Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,234 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $639.29 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.54. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

