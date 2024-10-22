Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.70 billion and approximately $310.35 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.60 or 0.03896112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00041125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

