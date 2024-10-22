UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $570.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

