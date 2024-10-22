RTX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 28,365 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 20,359 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

