Eastern Bank Sells 2,919 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 435,822 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 222,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,584. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

