Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. 1,522,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

