UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,070,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 4,248,678 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

