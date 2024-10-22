Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,438,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 3,532,181 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Oklo Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

