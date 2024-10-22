Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 41,569 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,569 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 6,624,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,939. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

