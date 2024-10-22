Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $181.97. 717,273 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

