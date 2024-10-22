Signaturefd LLC Has $62.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $62,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.