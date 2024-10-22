Signaturefd LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,583,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

