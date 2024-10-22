Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Raised by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

