Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 199,575 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

