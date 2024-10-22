Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $533.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

