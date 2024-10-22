Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,902 shares of company stock worth $23,596,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $516.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.91 and its 200 day moving average is $439.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.