McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.52.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.83. The stock had a trading volume of 565,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a 200 day moving average of $274.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

