MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $212.60 and last traded at $218.91. Approximately 4,719,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,340,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

