JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 126.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.3% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,313,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

