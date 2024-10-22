Signaturefd LLC Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.05. 1,041,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.