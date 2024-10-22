Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.55 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Verasity has a market cap of $28.18 million and $3.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000493 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

