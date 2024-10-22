426,921 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 953,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479,935 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS remained flat at $27.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 55,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,199. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

