Monopar Therapeutics Presents Human Clinical Dosimetry Data at European Association of Nuclear Medicine

On October 22, 2024, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) released a press statement revealing its presentation of human clinical dosimetry data at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine. The press release, detailing this significant development, has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to their recent 8-K filing.

This news arises in the context of Monopar’s ongoing efforts to advance its therapeutic strategies. The presentation of human clinical dosimetry data serves as a crucial step in demonstrating the efficacy and safety of the company’s medical approaches within the field of nuclear medicine.

By aligning with industry events such as the European Association of Nuclear Medicine, Monopar positions itself at the forefront of medical innovation and reinforces its commitment to providing valuable contributions to the healthcare landscape.

The financial community and relevant stakeholders can delve deeper into the specifics of this announcement by referring to the press release furnished with the 8-K filing dated October 22, 2024. Additionally, detailed information can be found in the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document), as per Exhibit 104 of the filing.

Investors and industry observers are encouraged to survey the released materials for comprehensive insights into Monopar Therapeutics’ recent activities in advancing their clinical dosimetry data within the nuclear medicine sphere.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

