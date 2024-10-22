Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $273.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

TRV stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.97. 145,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.74. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

