Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $297.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $298.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average is $260.03. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

