Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $231,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

