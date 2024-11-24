SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.43 and last traded at $93.39, with a volume of 87288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.