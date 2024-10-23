ABCMETA (META) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $29,822.47 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,481.66 or 1.00002131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063804 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

