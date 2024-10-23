VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:VOF traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 460 ($5.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,722. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.33 and a beta of 0.47.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile
