VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:VOF traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 460 ($5.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,722. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 120.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.33 and a beta of 0.47.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

