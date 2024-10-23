Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 525891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$301.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.