Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
VARRY remained flat at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. Vår Energi AS has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.
About Vår Energi AS
