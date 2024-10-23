Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

VARRY remained flat at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. Vår Energi AS has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

