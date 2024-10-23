Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

