Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 154.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a PE ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

