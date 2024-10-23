Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 282,557 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 617,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

