First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million.

First Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

First Financial stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

