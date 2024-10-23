Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %

GWRE opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $191.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,439.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,579.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.