iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 145,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

