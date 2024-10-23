Lazari Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $447.97 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $456.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

